BRUSSELS, March 20 The European Union has two billion euros ready for Greece to use in projects that would boost the country's economic growth potential, cut youth unemployment and help the poorest citizens, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said.

The Commission has already set up a team of officials to help Greece absorb the money as part of its efforts to help alleviate what Greece's Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras calls a "humanitarian crisis" after years of recession, Juncker told a news conference. (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski)