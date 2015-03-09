BRUSSELS, March 9 Greek Prime Minister Alexis
Tsipras is to meet European Commission President Jean-Claude
Juncker on Friday at 0800 GMT in Brussels to discuss European
Union financial support for poorest Greeks, a Greek government
official said on Monday.
An EU official said, however, that the meeting was not yet
confirmed but that it was possible and Juncker was ready to meet
with Tsipras in the next two weeks.
The Greek official said: "On Friday, the prime minister will
meet Jean Claude Juncker in Brussels ... They will discuss how
Greece could use EU funds to tackle the humanitarian crisis."
Tsipras will be in Paris on Thursday for meetings at the
Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).
(Reporting By Renee Maltezou and Alastair Macdonald; Writing by
Jan Strupczewski; Editing by Alastair Macdonald)