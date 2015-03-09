(Adds EU confirmation)
BRUSSELS, March 9 Greek Prime Minister Alexis
Tsipras is to meet European Commission President Jean-Claude
Juncker on Friday at 0800 GMT in Brussels to discuss European
Union financial support for poorest Greeks, Greek and EU
officials said on Monday.
A Greek government official said: "On Friday, the prime
minister will meet Jean Claude Juncker in Brussels ... They will
discuss how Greece could use EU funds to tackle the humanitarian
crisis."
Tsipras will be in Paris on Thursday for meetings at the
Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).
Juncker, a former prime minister of Luxembourg and former
head of the Eurogroup of euro zone finance ministers, has been
trying to mediate between the new Athens government and its
international creditors, notably Germany and other EU states.
Some diplomats have said that the involvement of the
Commission, the executive arm of the EU, has irked the Berlin
government and other creditors anxious to hold Greece to the
terms of bailout loans. The Eurogroup is meeting again later on
Monday, with Greece's funding needs on the agenda.
(Reporting By Renee Maltezou and Alastair Macdonald; Writing by
Jan Strupczewski)