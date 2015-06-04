BRUSSELS, June 4 There is good progress in cash-for-reforms talks between Greece and its creditors, European Economics Commissioner Pierre Moscovici said on Thursday, expressing optimism a deal would be reached, but noting there was still some way to go.

Speaking at a seminar of the European Political Strategy Centre, Moscovici said the negotiations, which had been dragging on since late January without much progress, had accelerated strongly since a meeting of euro zone finance minister in April.

"The negotiations ... are in a different phase, they are fruitful and good progress is under way," Moscovici said.

"An agreement ... is possible but there is still a way to go to achieve it and there is little time to do so," he said noting that the government in Athens was quickly running out of cash and that the existing bailout for Greece ended on June 30.

"This is why the next hours and days are absolutely essential, but I am optimistic because where there is will there is a way," he said, stressing that both Greece's creditors and Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras wanted the country to remain part of the euro zone. (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski; Editing by Alastair Macdonald)