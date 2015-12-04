ATHENS Dec 4 The European Commission approved
on Friday state aid of 2.71 billion euros for National Bank of
Greece, based on a modified restructuring plan.
The commission concluded that measures the National Bank of
Greece has already implemented will allow it to secure a grant
of credit to the Greek economy, according to the European
Union's rules on state aid.
"With the completion of the recapitalisation of the four
systemic banks of Greece and the very important participation of
the private sector, one more element of uncertainty was
eliminated," said European Commissioner Pierre Moscovici.
"This development is a positive step to ensure the
sustainable restoration of confidence in Greece."
A European Central Bank health check in October found
National Bank of Greece, the country's largest lender by assets,
would have a capital shortfall of 4.6 billion euros ($4.86
billion) under the most adverse scenario.
