BRUSSELS Nov 29 The European Commission
approved on Sunday additional Greek government aid to the
country's biggest lender Piraeus Bank on the basis of an amended
restructuring plan after European Central Bank stress tests
showed the bank needed extra capital.
"The European Commission has approved additional state aid
of 2.72 billion euros to Greek Piraeus Bank under EU state aid
rules, on the basis of an amended restructuring plan," the
Commission said in a statement on Sunday.
"I welcome that Piraeus Bank has covered a significant part
of its capital needs from private investors. This is a sign of
market confidence. The additional public support and further
implementation of its restructuring plan should enable the bank
to return to long-term viability and continue supporting the
recovery of the Greek economy."
The ECB estimated the capital needs of Piraeus Bank at 4.93
billion euros. Of that, the bank raised 1.94 billion from
private investors and supervisors also approved additional
capital actions of 271 million euros, the Commission said.
The remaining 2.72 billion euros will be covered by the
Greek government, which will receive money for that purpose from
the euro zone bailout fund.
