BRUSSELS, June 9 The new reform proposal that Greece submitted to the institutions representing its creditors on Tuesday is not sufficient to strike a deal that would unlock new funding for cash-strapped Athens, European Union officials said.

The European Commission said earlier on Tuesday it received new proposals from Greece and that the institutions, which include the European Central Bank and the International Monetary Fund, were evaluating them.

"What has been submitted is not sufficient to move the process forward," one EU official said.

"It is not sufficient and not acceptable to member states, I would say," a second official said. (Reporting by Jan Strupczewski, editing by Robin Emmott)