BRUSSELS Feb 21 Greece's economic problems are unique and the process of involving the private sector in a debt restructuring will not be repeated in other euro zone countries, the European commissioner for economic affairs said on Tuesday.

"Greece is a specific and unique case which will not be repeated in the case of other euro area countries," Olli Rehn told a news conference after a deal was struck to keep Greece afloat via new financing of 130 billion euros.

"Besides, both Ireland and Portugal are on track in implementing their programmes and these programmes help these countries adjust fiscally and reform their economies."

Tuesday's deal will involve Greece's private sector creditors taking around a 75 percent net-present-value loss on up to 200 billion euros of bonds they hold.

