LOS CABOS, Mexico, June 17 The second rescue
package for Greece from the euro zone and the International
Monetary Fund is the basis for Greek economic growth and jobs,
the European Union's top two officials said in a statement after
the preliminary results of Greek elections.
The results showed that the New Democracy, which supports
the rescue package and the reforms it entails, won the ballot.
"The second economic adjustment programme agreed between
Greece and the Eurogroup is the basis upon which to build
growth, prosperity and jobs for the Greek people," European
Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso and European Council
President Herman Van Rompuy said.
"We stand ready to continue assisting Greece in achieving
these goals," they said on the eve of a summit of the world's 20
biggest developing and developed economies in Mexico.
