BRUSSELS May 9 Europe should prepare a 'plan B'
to cope with any possible departure of a country from the euro
zone, Germany's former finance minister Peer Steinbrueck said on
Wednesday.
"If I had political responsibility, I would want to prepare
for a plan B that would foresee that the European currency
union, that the euro zone, no longer necessarily consists of 17
member states," Steinbrueck said in an interview on German
television, when asked about Greece's future.
"And that means to make provisions so that other countries
are not pulled into the maelstrom through contagion."
Steinbrueck's comments, coming at a time of growing
uncertainty over Greece, carry weight.
He is a leading member of Germany's centre-left Social
Democrats (SPD) and is considered one of the leading candidates
in the party to challenge Chancellor Angela Merkel in next
year's federal election. He served as her finance minister
between 2005 and 2009.
Greece faces possible new elections after two days of failed
efforts to reach an agreement among parties deeply divided over
whether to stick to a EU-IMF aid programme that saved Greece
from bankruptcy.
Steinbrueck outlined the possible threat of any Greek exit
for banks, insurers and the wider economy, advocating measures
to address any capital flight.
He also suggested a recapitalisation facility to assist
companies hit by any such exit.
(Reporting By John O'Donnell)