(Adds Eurogroup chairman Dijsselbloem)
By Jan Strupczewski and Robin Emmott
BRUSSELS Feb 12 European Union leaders did not
enter into any negotiations on Greece's economic problems on
Thursday, leaving the talks to officials who are to meet on
Friday, the chairman of the EU summit Donald Tusk said.
"The leaders did not enter into a negotiation on Greece,"
Tusk told a news conference after Thursday's Brussels summit.
Greece, where the anti-austerity government of Alexis
Tsipras took power in January, needs money to keep it afloat
while it negotiates with the euro zone on what should replace a
240-billion euro bailout scheme that expires in two weeks.
Euro zone countries want Athens to ask for a technical
extension of the current programme to buy itself time until
something else is agreed. Tsipras rejects that, arguing he won
elections on promises of ending the bailout.
An emergency meeting of euro zone finance ministers on
Wednesday failed to produce a statement or even an agreement for
euro zone and Greek negotiators to continue talks before a
last-chance meeting of euro zone ministers on Feb. 16.
But the president of the Eurogroup of euro zone finance
ministers, Jeroen Dijsselbloem, agreed with Tsipras on Thursday
to continue talks between Greek and euro zone officials to find
common ground.
"I am optimistic that we will have an outcome on the
technical process," Dijsselbloem told reporters.
But he added: "I am very cautious on the political side. It
is going to be very difficult. It is going to take time. Don't
get your hopes up yet."
After Feb. 16, EU officials fear that even if Greece were to
ask for an extension of the current programme, there would not
be enough time for some euro zone parliaments to approve it.
Once the bailout expires on Feb. 28, Athens will lose access
to euro zone or market financing and its banks will lose access
to European Central Bank refinancing or the 11 billion euro EU
safety cushion for their possible emergency recapitalisation.
Greece would also lose eligibility to negotiate more time to
repay the loans it got from the euro zone.
(Reporting by Jan Strupczewski and Robin Emmott; Editing by
Alastair Macdonald)