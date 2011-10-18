* Countries debate handing privatisation powers to EU task
force
* Idea underscores mounting pressure for stricter
supervision of Athens
* Surrendering powers to task force may appease Germany,
anger Ireland
By John O'Donnell
BRUSSELS, Oct 17 Some euro zone countries want a
European Commission task force to be given extra powers to
oversee the sale of Greek state assets and the country's civil
service under a far-reaching plan to tighten supervision of
Athens, EU sources have told Reuters.
The radical proposal, dismissed by some officials as a form
of colonialism and which may be shot down in the face of strong
opposition, underscores mounting pressure for stricter policing
of Athens, with some ready to see its sovereignty clipped.
Euro zone leaders meet on Sunday to discuss further aid for
Greece and tighter controls are high on the agenda. One official
said there was wide support for closer supervision of Athens,
which has made scant progress on privatisation and other
reforms.
"It's that or not getting the money," said one euro zone
source, who supports the idea of letting the Commission's Greece
task force "take over some of the sovereign fuctions of the
state" to "get the machine running".
"It is assistance imposed from outside. It's where outsiders
take over some elements of the operation," he said of the
proposal, which would involve deploying several hundred
technical experts on the ground to administer Greece.
"The idea is living in some capitals. There is no
alternative."
The Commission has already dispatched a small number of
officials to Greece as part of the EU/IMF 'troika' that is
responsible for assessing how well Athens is doing with meeting
economic targets. In addition, the Commission's task force helps
Athens on tax reform and tapping EU structural funds.
"The scale of the intervention is unparalleled," said the
source. "If there was a track record of responsible management,
such as in Ireland, things would be different. But that track
record is lacking in Greece."
Greece is set to receive another 8 billion euros of EU/IMF
aid in November -- the latest payment from a 110 billion euro
bailout agreed last year -- and is expected to get another
multi-billion-euro package of support soon.
With the economy stagnating, lenders are banking on Athens'
selling assets such as ports and power companies to raise funds.
It has said it will generate 50 billion euros by 2015, but has
so far raised roughly 1.3 billion euros via privatisations.
Other officials, while declining to comment on the specific
tighter-oversight proposal, said there was widespread political
support to impose stronger policing on Athens.
"Support for stronger supervision is certainly there," said
one.
Another source said there was a desire to establish a
permanent body to take on some of the work of the troika, which
consists of inspectors from the Commission, the European Central
Bank and the International Monetary Fund.
"You need someone who can speak Greek but who is not on the
side of the Greeks," said the source. "Their powers would be
tied to the conditionality of the loan. It has to be presented
carefully - call it technical assistance or something. You can't
trample all over them."
Such a blatant move to impinge on sovereignty would put the
the European Commission in an uncomfortable position. It wants a
bigger role in setting national budgets but draws the line at
implementing them.
"The task force is administrative," said a spokesman for the
EU's executive arm. "Its role is to support Greece and we don't
intend to change this mandate."
AUTHORITY
Under the proposal, which chimes with a Dutch initiative for
countries asking for financial aid to be placed under
"guardianship", the Commission's Greek task force could be
bolstered to hundreds of staff.
The body, run by a German, Horst Reichenbach, would be
handed some executive powers, giving it the final say over, for
example, privatisations.
It echoes a suggestion made earlier this year by Germany's
top official in Brussels, energy Commissioner Guenther
Oettinger, that EU officials should take a leading role in Greek
tax collection and privatisations.
"It is a matter of authority," said the first source. "There
will be a lot of resistance. The formal authority is not in
their hands -- Greeks must accept that."
However, one EU official cautioned that the idea would
encounter fierce resistance in Athens, Dublin and other
capitals, making it all but unworkable as such a programme would
require their support.
"Giving the task force executive powers is an idea which has
been in the air," he said. "But the Greeks would never accept
that and neither should they."
While such a move may reassure lenders such as Germany that
further loans to Greece are safe, it would likely antagonise
Ireland, which would fear receiving the same treatment, despite
having made rapid progress on spending cuts.
(Additional reporting by Ingrid Melander in Athens; Reporting
By John O'Donnell; editing by Luke Baker)