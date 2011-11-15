BRUSSELS Nov 15 Greece must provide written confirmation to its European partners that it is committed to reforms to bring down its debt, no matter who wins the next elections, the European Commission said on Tuesday.

"The Eurogroup as a whole expects Greece, the Greek political forces, to provide a clear and unequivocal commitment to the agreement... and we expect this in writing. It has to be a letter and signed," Commission spokesman on economic and monetary affairs Amadeu Altafaj told reporters.

"It has to convince the European partners of Greece that there is strong commitment and that it will be followed by decisive action by all political forces, whatever happens in the future elections in Greece. We are not saying exactly how this has to be written down, but in any case it has to convince all European partners of Greece."

Greece needs to get the next, 8 billion euro tranche of emergency loans from the euro zone and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) by mid-December to be able to honour its international debt obligations.

But euro zone finance ministers asked on Nov. 7 for a written commitment to reforms associated with the second multi-annual financing programme for Greece from all political parties in Greece, before the next tranche of aid is paid.

Greece has a new, national unity government that is to push through reforms need to secure new international financing, with the tentative date of the next elections set for February 19. (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski)