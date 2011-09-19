BRUSSELS, Sept 19 European Commission,
International Monetary Fund and European Central Bank
representatives will hold another conference call with Greek
officials on Tuesday evening, the European Commission said.
"As it happens regularly, the mission chiefs of the
Commission, the IMF and the ECB held a conference call with the
Greek Minister of Finance and senior officials of his ministry
on Monday 19 September," Commission spokesman Amadeu Altafaj
said in a statement.
"Another conference call will take place tomorrow evening.
In the meantime, technical discussions are ongoing in Athens,"
he said.
(Reporting by Jan Strupczewski)