BRUSSELS, Sept 19 European Commission, International Monetary Fund and European Central Bank representatives will hold another conference call with Greek officials on Tuesday evening, the European Commission said.

"As it happens regularly, the mission chiefs of the Commission, the IMF and the ECB held a conference call with the Greek Minister of Finance and senior officials of his ministry on Monday 19 September," Commission spokesman Amadeu Altafaj said in a statement.

"Another conference call will take place tomorrow evening. In the meantime, technical discussions are ongoing in Athens," he said.

(Reporting by Jan Strupczewski)