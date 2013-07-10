BRUSSELS, July 10 Experts from the European
Commission, the European Central Bank and the International
Monetary Fund - together known as the troika - completed their
latest review of Greece and its adherence to its EU bailout
programme last week.
The review found that Greece was broadly on track with
meeting the targets agreed with its creditors, but substantial
amounts of work still needs to be to do on public sector
reforms, especially the healthcare sector, and on tax policy.
Reuters obtained a draft of the final report, which can be
read here:
It was the third review of Greece by the troika. On the
basis of the report, euro zone finance ministers agreed on
Monday to disburse a further 6.8 billion euros to Greece,
although it will be paid in installments.