BRUSSELS, June 28 EU leaders have agreed a
package to stimulate growth in their economies, but Italy and
Spain have refused to sign up to it because they want Germany to
approve short-term measures to ease their borrowing costs first,
EU officials said.
European Council President Herman Van Rompuy announced the
120 billion euros ($149 billion) deal at a news conference,
saying it would consist of more capital for the European
Investment Bank and project bonds for infrastructure.
But Italy, Spain and some other countries want the euro zone
to agree steps to help bring down their high borrowing costs
first, including steps to buy their government bonds in order to
bring down yields.
"We're in favour of the growth pact and there is a deal on
the content, but before we sign it we want a comprehensive deal
including short-term measures," a Spanish government official
said.
Another official said that France, the strongest backer of
the growth pact, had also raised concerns about a deal in part
because it does not want stricter measures on budget restraint
to be introduced as soon as planned.
($1 = 0.8047 euros)
(Writing by Luke Baker and Julien Toyer, editing by Mike
Peacock)