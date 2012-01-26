* EU summit on Jan. 30 to focus on jobs and growth
By Luke Baker
BRUSSELS, Jan 26 Since the start of the
year, one phrase has tripped off the lips of European leaders
more than any other: "jobs and growth". After two years of debt
crisis and budget austerity, there is a strong desire to shift
the narrative on.
To that end, the EU's first summit of 2012, to be held on
Jan. 30, will focus on finding ways to kickstart growth and
create jobs across the 27-country union, which is on the brink
of recession and has average unemployment of 10 percent, rising
to 45 percent among the young in countries such as Spain.
The problem is that after years of preaching austerity and
telling wayward governments to cut spending and raise revenue,
there is scarce capital readily available for investment, either
at a national level or across the EU budget.
As a result, there is little expectation that Monday's
summit will produce concrete measures to boost either output or
employment in the near-term, despite EU leaders first adopting
their competitiveness mantra more than a decade ago.
"They don't have much of a strategy apart from the typical
laundry list of structural and labour market reforms, which is
fine, but that is not going to deliver much in the short-term,"
said Guntram Wolff, deputy director of Bruegel, a Brussels
think-tank whose analysis frequently informs EU policymaking.
"It's become clear that this focus on austerity and fiscal
consolidation is not enough, so they need the economic growth
and employment element. The signal is the right one, but we need
to do better about how we go about achieving it."
While there may not be readily accessible pools of capital
to launch infrastructure projects or other labour-intensive
schemes that can boost output, the EU does have large amounts of
funds squirreled away in its long-term budget that could be
released to help countries such as Greece, Spain and Portugal.
Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said on Thursday that
any leftover money in the EU's structural funds should be used
to generate jobs.
There is also a need to create more stability in the banking
system so that banks have the confidence to lend to small- and
medium-sized companies, the biggest engine for job creation in
the EU, delivering up to 85 percent of new jobs since 2000.
The European Central Bank's flooding of the bank sector with
nearly half a trillion euros of cheap three-year money - an
offer it will repeat in February - has helped in that regard.
The summit is also expected to see leaders commit to making
it easier for young people in struggling countries such as
Portugal and Greece to travel abroad to seek work in
high-performing economies like Germany, Denmark and the
Netherlands.
"I want us this time to focus on immediate action to be
taken in the specific areas of youth unemployment, the single
market and SMEs," Herman Van Rompuy, the president of the
European Council and the chair of EU summits, wrote in an
invitation letter to EU leaders on Thursday.
"In the present economic situation, we must continue our
efforts to ensure financial stability and fiscal consolidation:
this is necessary in itself, but it is also a condition needed
for returning to structural economic growth."
Greece, Portugal, Spain, and to a lesser extent, Ireland,
still face a year or two of economic strife as severe austerity
measures rip into growth prospects, a Reuters poll showed.
Portugal and Greece will both shrink by more than three percent
this year it predicted.
For Germany, which looks like it will steer well clear of
recession while many of its partners succumb, the focus remains
structural reforms rather than hard cash.
"Sustainable growth in European economies is not something
that one can buy with public money," a senior German official
said on Thursday. "Sometimes it requires political courage to
take the steps necessary to create a foundation for sustainable
growth. We need structural reforms."
DANISH MODEL?
Denmark, which holds the presidency of the EU until the end
of June, has been held up as an example of a country that chose
a particular path for investment and largely delivered.
Two decades ago it set out to turn itself into a champion of
green technology, investing heavily in alternative energy
sources including wind turbines. Danish turbine maker Vestas
is now a world-leader in the field.
But one of the pitfalls of the strategy was laid bare this
month when Vestas announced it would have to cut more than 2,300
jobs - 10 percent of its workforce - to restore profitability as
it faces stiff competition from China.
In the economic downturn stalking Europe, the higher cost of
investing in alternative energy sources is a barrier for
cash-strapped governments - even if it may be the future - and
as a result industry-leading companies can suffer.
In terms of a pan-EU growth strategy, therefore, analysts
say Europe needs to look at an industry that is critical across
all countries and will require large amounts of investment to
deliver jobs, efficiency and expansion over the long term.
One natural candidate is the energy sector.
"They need to think about a typical investment project that
has a strong European component, such as the energy transition
story," said Bruegel's Wolff. "It's a long-term story, but on
the other hand, the adjustment we're going to see in southern
Europe is going to take 5-10 years anyway."
The key will be finding the money to invest. At a national
level, that means focusing on what policymakers are calling
"smart austerity" - cutting budgets but not in areas where
investment is critical. That could mean defence and some social
spending being cut so more resources are available.
At an EU level, it means unlocking structural funds, money
set aside in the union's long-term budget to help bring poorer
countries' infrastructure up to EU standards but which is not
always used by recipients. For example, Greece has around 15
billion euros of unused funds from the 2007-2013 EU budget.
In a letter setting out their aims for the summit, France
and Germany raised the possibility of pooling up to 25 percent
of unused money from 2011 in a special growth fund, although
they didn't say how much that would add up to.
Some estimates show that there is about 12 billion euros of
unused capital in the European Financial Stabilisation
Mechanism, a 60 billion euro fund that is underwritten by the EU
budget and has been used to help bailout Ireland and Portugal.
On his Facebook page, Austrian Chancellor Werner Faymann
proposed using 10 billion euros ($13 billion) in dormant EU
social funds to help put young people to work.
The money would appear to be there. The challenge is
unlocking it and putting it to work so results are delivered.
