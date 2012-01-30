* Focus on helping young people get jobs or training

* Firms must have easier access to funds, need less red tape

* EU single market rules must be observed across the bloc

By Jan Strupczewski and Robin Emmott

BRUSSELS, Jan 30 The European Union cannot overcome the debt crisis with fiscal consolidation alone, but must boost economic growth and create more jobs, EU leaders said on Monday, pointing to labour market reforms and easier financing for companies as a way to do that.

"We must do more to get Europe out of the crisis," the leaders said in a statement.

"Growth and employment will only resume if we pursue a consistent and broad-based approach, combining a smart fiscal consolidation preserving investment in future growth, sound macroeconomic policies and an active employment strategy."

Europe's sovereign debt crisis has killed off the economic revival that followed the 2008/2009 global financial crunch, and many euro zone economies likely began shrinking in late 2011 and may enter recession this year.

The European Commission forecasts 2012 economic growth of just 0.5 percent for the 17 nations in the euro zone, which generates 16 percent of global economic output. That compares with growth of 1.5 percent in 2011 and 1.9 percent in 2010.

The International Monetary Fund is more pessimistic, forecasting a 0.5 percent contraction in 2012 that it says could drag the world into recession.

To help boost growth, leaders decided to focus on making sure that within a few months of leaving school young people in Europe would get a "good quality offer of employment, continued education, an apprenticeship, or a traineeship".

The statement did not specify how this could be done and did not specify any specific funding, only that each country would have to prepare a national job plan, the implementation of which would be monitored by the EU.

EU institutions will help such plans with money and by revising rules on the recognition of professional qualifications and retaining pension rights across the 27-nation bloc.

There are huge differences in unemployment between the region's stronger and weaker economies; while only 8 percent of young Germans are jobless, a stunning 49.6 percent of young Spaniards, 46.6 percent of young Greeks and 35 percent of young Slovaks are without work.

The number of jobless in the EU has risen steadily from a recent low of 7.1 percent of the working population in 2008 to 9.8 percent in November 2011 or 23 million people.

Economists say it could reach 11 percent by mid-2012.

SINGLE MARKET AND COMPANY FINANCING

Leaders said they also had high hopes for higher growth from the single market in goods and services among the 27 countries as well as the for the single market's digital potential and scope for making life easier in terms of regulation for firms.

"It is of crucial importance that we swiftly and fully implement at the national level what we have already agreed to deliver the full potential of the Single Market," the leaders said.

"In particular, EU legislation in areas such as services and the energy single market must be rapidly and fully implemented. We also need to tackle the remaining missing links still preventing the internal market from delivering its full benefits," they said.

The leaders said that to create more jobs and help economic growth, particular attention should be given to small and medium sized companies in Europe.

Such firms, which employ fewer than 250 people and have an annual turnover of up to 50 million euros, generate almost 60 percent of the EU's gross domestic product and since 2000 have been responsible for creating around 85 percent of new jobs.

But many SMEs have struggled to get the bank loans they need to grow since the collapse of U.S. investment bank Lehman Brothers in 2008 sparked a credit freeze in advanced economies.

With the ensuing euro zone crisis, banks are again reluctant to lend, even with the ECB's three-year loans lifeline.

"It is vital to take measures to prevent the present credit crunch severely limiting the ability of enterprises to grow and create jobs," the statement of leaders said.

It said that the EU should speed up the implementation of projects co-financed from EU funds focusing on those that will yield the most in terms of growth and job creation.

The leaders also want the European Investment Bank, the EU's government-owned financing arm, to lend more to small and medium sized companies and for infrastructure projects and are ready to use the EU budget to leverage the EIB's financing capacity. (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski, editing by Mike Peacock)