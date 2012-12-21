DAKAR Dec 21 The European Union said on Friday
it will resume cooperation and aid for Guinea and unblock 174.3
million euros ($230 million) in funds for the West African
nation that was suspended after a coup there in 2008.
The EU had conditioned release of the funds and the
resumption of cooperation with the country on it completing a
return to civilian rule by organising legislative elections.
Guinea election authorities proposed last week that the vote
be held on May 12. Under Guinean law, President Alpha Conde must
now accept or reject that date.
"Guinea has put forward a credible timetable for the
organisation of parliamentary elections, thus paving the way for
the signature of this cooperation programme," EU Development
Commissioner Andris Piebalgs said in a statement.
Political tension in the mineral-rich but financially poor
country between the opposition and Conde, who was elected in
2010, coupled with disputes over the electoral register have
delayed the vote for nearly two years.
The EU said in November that unless the authorities
announced a credible election calendar, Guinea risked losing the
funds, which are destined for social programmes.
Guinean opposition parties have rejected the proposed date,
saying they were not consulted before the decision was made.
Piebalgs said he was confident the political players in the
country would work towards credible, transparent and peaceful
elections.
Guinea's political deadlock has led to caution among
investors, who are keen to tap the country's vast iron ore,
gold, diamond and bauxite reserves.
(Reporting by Bate Felix; Editing by Hugh Lawson)