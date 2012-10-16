BRUSSELS Oct 16 The European Union's top health
official resigned on Tuesday after an anti-fraud investigation
connected him to an attempt to influence EU tobacco legislation,
the European Commission said.
The EU's anti-fraud office OLAF found that a Maltese
businessman had tried to use his contacts with Commissioner John
Dalli, who is Maltese, for financial gain by offering to
influence future EU legislation on tobacco products.
"The OLAF report did not find any conclusive evidence of the
direct participation of Mr Dalli but did consider that he was
aware of these events," the Commissions said in a statement,
sayng that Dalli had resigned with immediate effect.
Dalli has rejected OLAF's findings, the statement said.
The statement said it was up to Maltese judicial authorities
to decide if they wanted to pursue the case.