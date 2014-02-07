LONDON Feb 7 The European Union aims to decide
by the end of the year whether it has any objections to the
construction of the first nuclear plant in Europe since the 2011
Fukushima disaster, known as Hinkley Point C, in Britain.
The EU's antitrust chief Joaquin Almunia said he needed
Britain to clarify why state aid is need to build the 19 billion
euro plant near Bristol, southwest England, in a deal with
French state-controlled utility EDF.
"We need the UK authorities' cooperation. My intention is to
be able to adopt a final decision on this before the end of the
year," he told reporters in London.
If the EU raises no state aid objections to the project's
35-year power price guarantees and government-backed loans, it
could also pave the way for more new nuclear plants in Europe.