By Huw Jones
| LONDON, June 7
LONDON, June 7 The ability to repay a home loan
will be more closely scrutinised under the European Union's
first set of rules on mortgages that were backed by the bloc's
parliament on Thursday.
The rules aim to curb irresponsible lending in the EU's 6.4
trillion euro mortgage market which contributed to property
bubbles in Spain, Britain and Ireland and helped drag down
banks, requiring costly taxpayer bailouts.
"People seeking loans should be very well documented
regarding their financial background. They have to be absolutely
solvent - and so too the lenders, of course," said Antolin
Sanchez Presedo, the Spanish centre-left lawmaker who is
steering the draft law through the European Parliament.
It amounts to an effective ban on self-certified or liar
loans, whereby a mortgage is given without independent
verification of the customer's income.
Lenders will have to check the creditworthiness of customers
and the prospect of them meeting repayments. Britain is
finalising rules that go further and require rigorous checking
of actual income.
Presedo reined in some of his more radical ideas ahead of
Thursday's vote in the economic affairs committee, triggering
relief in the mortgage industry and an expectation that
negotiations with EU member states on a final legal text will
not result in major changes.
"I don't see any particular aspect that could lead us into
conflict with the council (of ministers) here," Presedo said.
Under the rules, a buyer in trouble can hand back the keys
as repayment, if this option has been agreed in advance.
The EU rules will also tighten conduct, requiring brokers to
act in the best interest of the customer and not the lender in
what is typically the biggest financial decision in a person's
life.
The UK's Council of Mortgage Lenders welcomed parliament's
decision to give member states the right to exempt buy-to-let
mortgages -- used to landlords to buy property for renting out
-- from the scope of the new EU rules.
The new rules will give consumers a 14-day "cooling off"
period to cancel a mortgage agreement.
Customers will have the right to repay a loan early, while
lenders can charge a "fair compensation" but not a penalty.
There will also be a right to transfer a mortgage from one
property to another. Foreclosure by lenders will also be harder
as buyers who fail to repay a loan will be better protected from
having their home seized.
Lenders will have to present information on home loans in a
similar way.
Consumers must be told if their choice of product results in
a commission for a broker. Tying products like insurance to a
home loan will be banned.
"What they have achieved in parliament is a sensible and
balanced outcome. Many of our major concerns have been
addressed," said Jennifer Johnson, head of legal affairs at the
European Mortgage Federation.
Many of the principles in the draft law are already being
applied in full or in part across many EU states but the
introduction of the first pan-EU law gives them full legal
backing in a consistent way across the bloc.
The hope is that this will also spur cross-border
competition in offering home loans and thus give consumers a
better deal and boost economic growth.
(Editing by David Cowell)