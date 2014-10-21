BRIEF-CobalTech acquires Werner Lake East cobalt property in Ontario
BRUSSELS Oct 21 European Union antitrust regulators said on Tuesday that agreements between U.S. conglomerate Honeywell International Inc and chemicals company DuPont on a new global refrigerant for car air conditioners may be anti-competitive.
"The cooperation they entered into in 2010... may have limited its (the refrigerant's) availability and technical development, in breach of EU antitrust rules," the European Commission said in a statement.
It sent a so-called statement of objections or charge sheet setting out its concerns to the companies. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee)
