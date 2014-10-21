(Adds Honeywell and Dupont's comments)
By Foo Yun Chee and Barbara Lewis
BRUSSELS Oct 21 U.S. firm Honeywell
International Inc's joint venture with chemicals company
DuPont to produce a new refrigerant for car air
conditioning systems to meet new environmental rules may be
anti-competitive, the European Commission said on Tuesday,
following a near-three year probe.
The Commission said the agreements between the two companies
related to the new coolant, known as R1234yf, may have blocked
rivals keen to participate in its development and production.
The coolant, which is designed to meet an EU directive aimed
at reducing the use of fluorinated greenhouse gases in car air
conditioning systems, has pitted EU regulators against Germany
and its powerful car makers led by Daimler.
Last month the Commission ordered Germany to stop its
carmakers using a banned refrigerant with a higher "global
warming potential" than the Honeywell-Dupont product within two
months or face court action and possible fines.
The new R1234yf coolant is already used in about 2 million
cars globally.
When Honeywell and Dupont announced a joint venture to
construct and operate a global manufacturing plant for the new
refrigerant they said they had developed the product jointly but
would market and sell it separately.
"The cooperation they entered into in 2010 ... may have
limited its (the R1234yf refrigerant's) availability and
technical development, in breach of EU antitrust rules," the
Commission said in a statement on Tuesday.
It sent a so-called statement of objections or charge sheet
setting out its concerns to the companies.
Honeywell rejected the charges, saying it had complied with
EU rules.
"The allegations outlined in the statement of objections are
baseless and conflict with the EU's own laws that encourage
collaboration on development," the company said in a statement.
DuPont said it was disappointed with the Commission's move
and that it would defend its case vigorously.
The firms can ask for a closed-door hearing to argue their
case. If found guilty, they could face fines of up to 10 percent
of their global turnover.
(Editing by Greg Mahlich)