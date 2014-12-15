BRUSSELS Dec 15 Online travel site booking.com,
part of U.S. company Priceline Group Inc, has offered
concessions in a bid to end investigations by competition
authorities in France, Sweden and Italy, the European Commission
said on Monday.
The Commission, the antitrust enforcer in the 28-country
European Union, said it was coordinating the national probes and
that it is not conducting its own investigation. Third parties
have until Jan. 31 to provide feedback on the concessions.
"Booking.com has proposed to abandon the parity requirement
in respect of prices which the hotel makes available to other
online travel agents (OTAs)," the Commission said in a
statement.
The parity clause forces hotels to offer the online site the
same or better room prices that they grant to other online or
offline booking agents. The national regulators are concerned
that this may thwart rivals.
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee)