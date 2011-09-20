BRUSSELS, Sept 20 HSH Nordbank [HSH.UL] secured EU approval on Tuesday for a revamp that will see the bailed-out German lender sell off its aircraft financing unit, shrink its shipping financing activities and cut its balance sheet by nearly two-thirds.

HSH, like other German landesbanks, lost billions of euros on risky investments in the financial crisis, forcing its state owners Hamburg and Schleswig-Holstein to prop it up with 10 billion euros ($13.7 billion) in loan guarantees and a capital injection of 3 billion euros.

The bank has returned 2 billion euros of guarantees.

HSH's revamp will allow the bank to focus on its core activities, the European Commission said in a statement. Its decision confirmed a Reuters report in July. [ID:nLDE76B0T4]

"The restructuring plan will profoundly change HSH Nordbank's business model, creating the conditions for a more viable bank in the long term," EU Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia said in the statement.

"The balance sheet reductions HSH committed to implement are necessary to refocus the bank on its core business and to reverse the unsustainable expansion in which it engaged in the past."

HSH will have to pay 500 million euros in shares to the two regional authorities in return for a 10 billion euro risk shield.

The Commission, tasked with ensuring fair play in the 27-country European Union, has cleared a slew of bank bailouts across the region in return for strict overhauls, asset sales and balance sheet reductions. ($1=.7317 Euro)

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee, editing by Rex Merrifield)