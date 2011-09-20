BRUSSELS, Sept 20 HSH Nordbank [HSH.UL] secured
EU approval on Tuesday for a revamp that will see the bailed-out
German lender sell off its aircraft financing unit, shrink its
shipping financing activities and cut its balance sheet by
nearly two-thirds.
HSH, like other German landesbanks, lost billions of euros
on risky investments in the financial crisis, forcing its state
owners Hamburg and Schleswig-Holstein to prop it up with 10
billion euros ($13.7 billion) in loan guarantees and a capital
injection of 3 billion euros.
The bank has returned 2 billion euros of guarantees.
HSH's revamp will allow the bank to focus on its core
activities, the European Commission said in a statement. Its
decision confirmed a Reuters report in July. [ID:nLDE76B0T4]
"The restructuring plan will profoundly change HSH
Nordbank's business model, creating the conditions for a more
viable bank in the long term," EU Competition Commissioner
Joaquin Almunia said in the statement.
"The balance sheet reductions HSH committed to implement are
necessary to refocus the bank on its core business and to
reverse the unsustainable expansion in which it engaged in the
past."
HSH will have to pay 500 million euros in shares to the two
regional authorities in return for a 10 billion euro risk
shield.
The Commission, tasked with ensuring fair play in the
27-country European Union, has cleared a slew of bank bailouts
across the region in return for strict overhauls, asset sales
and balance sheet reductions.
($1=.7317 Euro)
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee, editing by Rex Merrifield)