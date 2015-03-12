BRUSSELS, March 12 The European Commission said
on Thursday it had opened an in-depth investigation into whether
Hungary's advertisement tax introduced last year complies with
EU state aid rules.
Hungary introduced a progressive tax for each company based
on turnover derived from advertisement activities - 1 percent or
zero for small- and medium-sized turnover and between 10 and 50
percent for those with higher advertisement turnover.
The Commission has to determine whether such a tax
selectively favours certain companies over their competitors.
"It is very important that we ensure a level playing field
on media markets throughout Europe. Many media today rely on
advertisement income to finance their operations," European
Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager said in a statement.
She added that she welcomed signals from the Hungarian
government that it intended to make changes to the advertisement
tax.
The Commission has also taken a separate decision
prohibiting Hungary from applying progressive rates until the
Commission has finished its assessment.
(Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop)