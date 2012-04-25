BRUSSELS, April 25 The European Commission is ready to restart financial aid talks for Hungary after the country gave assurances its central bank law would be brought back in line with European Union law, a Commission spokesman said on Wednesday.

"Guarantees have been provided by the Hungarian authorities vis-a-vis the independence of the central bank ... which means that the Commission is today prepared to discuss financial assistance as requested by Hungary from the EU and the IMF last November," Commission spokesman Olivier Bailly told reporters.

