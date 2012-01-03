BRUSSELS Jan 3 The President of the European Commission Jose Manuel Barroso has stressed to the Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orban, the importance of safeguarding the independence of its central bank, a spokesman for the EU's executive said on Tuesday, after Hungary passed a new law.

"Mr Orban and the president have exchanged many letters during the Christmas holidays and last week, and the Commission president stressed that this principle of independence for the central bank must be safeguarded," the spokesman told journalists at a regular press conference.

"Finally, we received a translation of the law this morning. We are now going to analyse it and check to see whether this new law is compatible with (European) community law," he said. (Reporting by John O'Donnell; editing by Robin Emmott)