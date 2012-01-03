BRUSSELS Jan 3 The President of the
European Commission Jose Manuel Barroso has stressed to the
Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orban, the importance of
safeguarding the independence of its central bank, a spokesman
for the EU's executive said on Tuesday, after Hungary passed a
new law.
"Mr Orban and the president have exchanged many letters
during the Christmas holidays and last week, and the Commission
president stressed that this principle of independence for the
central bank must be safeguarded," the spokesman told
journalists at a regular press conference.
"Finally, we received a translation of the law this morning.
We are now going to analyse it and check to see whether this new
law is compatible with (European) community law," he said.
(Reporting by John O'Donnell; editing by Robin Emmott)