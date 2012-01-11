BRUSSELS Jan 11 Hungary could lose access
to EU funds aimed at developing its economy if it does not act
on reducing its fiscal deficit, the EU's top economic official
warned on Wednesday.
EU Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner Olli Rehn said
efforts to reduce the Hungarian deficit in 2011 were due to
one-off measures and without them, the deficit would have been 6
percent of economic output.
"Hungary has not taken effective action," Rehn told a news
conference. "As Hungary is not a member of the euro, it won't
face the prospect of a financial sanction," Rehn said.
"It could nevertheless face a suspension of commitments from
the cohesion funds from next year, from Jan. 2013 onwards," Rehn
added, referring to the EU's long term-term aid to poorer EU
states.
Hungary's deficits have exceeded the European Union's
threshold of 3 percent of gross domestic product since it joined
the bloc in 2004.
(Reporting By Robin Emmott and Jan Strupczewski)