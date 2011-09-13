BRUSSELS, Sept 13 The European Commission has some concerns regarding Hungary's plans to let families repay foreign currency loans at a big discount to market levels, European Commission spokesman Amadeu Altafaj said on Tuesday.

Hungary's plans sparked outrage from neighbouring Austria, home to some of emerging Europe's top lenders.

It would enable borrowers with sufficient savings to repay their foreign currency mortgages, in full at 180 forints per Swiss franc and 250 forints per euro, far below current market exchange rates. [ID:nL5E7K911I]

"The Commission has some concerns over the recently announced plans," Altafaj told a regular news briefing.

"Although the plan could decrease the exposure of the households it could have a serious negative impact on the Hungarian banking system," Alatafj said.

He said the plan could have a negative impact on Hungarian economic growth, because it could lead to banks tightening credit to households, affecting the general investment climate.

"We have to study if there are problems with Treaty compliance -- issues of free movement of capital, but also state aid issues," Altafaj said.

