BRUSSELS Jan 10 EU Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner Olli Rehn will meet Hungarian officials negotiating with the IMF and the EU on Jan 20, an EU spokesman said on Tuesday.

"There is indeed a date in Mr. Rehn's agenda to meet," the EU's spokesman Amadeu Altafaj told a briefing in Brussels.

The EU and IMF cut short talks with Hungary in late December after they rejected the government's unorthodox economic policies.

The head of Hungary's negotiating team, Tamas Fellegi, is in Washington this week with a government mandate to accept a precautionary International Monetary Fund loan with stricter conditions than Budapest originally wanted. (Reporting By Robin Emmott, editing by Charlie Dunmore)