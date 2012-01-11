BRUSSELS Jan 11 Hungary has not made
sufficient progress in tackling its excessive deficit, the
European Commission said in a statement on Wednesday, adding
that it would take the next step in its excessive deficit
procedure against the country.
"Today the European Commission concluded that Hungary has
not made sufficient progress towards a timely and sustainable
correction of its excessive deficit," the EU's executive arm
said.
"The European Commission proposes to move to the next stage
of the Excessive Deficit Procedure and recommends that the
Council of Ministers decides that no effective action has been
taken to bring the deficit below 3% of GDP in a sustainable
manner."
(Writing by John O'Donnell; Editing by David Brunnstrom)