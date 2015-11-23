* Hungary says will go ahead with Paks
By Barbara Lewis and Foo Yun Chee
BRUSSELS, Nov 23 EU regulators on Monday raised
more obstacles to Hungary's scheme to build Russian-backed
nuclear reactors as they launched an investigation into the
country's funding plan, days after it took the country to court
over the tendering for the project.
Hungary wants to expand its plant in Paks and last year
picked Russian state-owned company Rosatom to build the
reactors, partly funded by a favourably priced 10 billion euro
($10.6 billion) Russian loan.
The European Commission said it was concerned that the
Hungarian investment might not be compatible with market pricing
and opened an in-depth investigation into the business case for
the construction, operation and decommissioning of the two
reactors.
"Given the size and importance of the Paks project, the
Commission has to carefully assess whether Hungary's investment
is indeed on market terms or whether it involves state aid. This
requires a complex analysis," European Competition Commissioner
Margrethe Vestager said.
Last week the EU executive started proceedings against
Hungary over its contract with Rosatom, saying this could
infringe the bloc's procurement rules designed to ensure all
interested parties get a fair chance to take part in tenders.
However, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban told state
radio last Friday that the Paks project would go ahead despite
the Commission's legal action.
"It is Hungary's basic interest to operate, sustain and
potentially expand the nuclear power plant, or else the price of
electricity will skyrocket. Paks equals cheap electricity, so
the Hungarian government will execute the investment," he said.
An EU official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said
Hungary's decision to press ahead was at its own risk as it
could incur fines or orders to halt operations depending on the
outcome of investigations.
Envirnmental campaign group Greenpeace, which is opposed to
nuclear power, welcomed the Commission's action and said it had
filed a complaint to the Commission in April last year calling
for investigations.
Greenpeace says nuclear energy is never cheap and requires
huge amounts of public funding as no private operator is able to
pick up the bill.
"Paks would simply not get off the ground without massive
subsidies from the Hungarian state and from Russia. This shows
there is no place for nuclear power in a transparent and
competitive energy market, let alone in a clean energy system,"
Andrea Carta, Greenpeace EU legal strategist, said.
($1 = 0.9415 euros)
(Additional reporting by Marton Dunai in Budapest; Editing by
Mark Potter and Greg Mahlich)