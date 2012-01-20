BRUSSELS Jan 20 Hungary does not need immediate financial assistance from the International Monetary Fund and the European Union, but is seeking a precautionary, stand-by loan, Hungarian Minister Tamas Fellegi said on Friday.

He declined to say how much money Hungary was seeking.

"It is clear from our position and state of the Hungarian economy that there is no necessity to get access to financial assistance immediately," Fellegi, who is a minister in change of talks with the IMF and EU, told a news conference.

"The main purpose is still some form of precautionary measure -- if it is a stand-by loan, fine," he said after talks with EU Commissioner for Economic and Monetary Affairs Olli Rehn. (Reporting By Robin Emmott and Jan Strupczewski)