BRUSSELS, March 22 The European Commission
referred Hungary to the European Court of Justice on Thursday
for applying a one-off tax on the telecommunications sector in
violation of EU law, adding to tensions between Budapest and
Brussels.
Hungary introduced the measure, along with other windfall
taxes, in 2010 in an attempt to reduce its budget deficit to
within EU limits. The telecoms tax is designed to raise about
$800 million of revenue over three years.
The European Commission, the EU's executive, twice warned
Hungary that the tax was incompatible with EU law but the
government has not altered the legislation. The Commission will
now take Hungary to the EU's highest court, which will impose
fines on Budapest unless the law is changed.
"The Commission considers this tax to be illegal because EU
telecoms rules allow sector specific charges only to cover the
specific costs of regulating the sector and not to generate
additional revenue for the central budget," the Commission said
in a statement.
"Increasing the financial burden of telecoms operators could
have an impact on consumers' bills, distort competition and
impede investment in a sector expected to drive growth."
The referral to the ECJ is the latest in a series of moves
by Brussels that have applied intense diplomatic and legislative
pressure on Hungary, where the centre-right government is
struggling to keep the economy on track.
The Commission is already pursuing action over Budapest's
failure to modify laws on the independence of the central bank,
the national data protection authority and the retirement age of
judges, a dispute which has hit the Hungarian forint.
Hungary introduced the telecoms fee and other one-off taxes
on the retail, energy and financial sectors in late 2010, hoping
the income would bring the budget deficit below the EU's ceiling
of three percent of gross domestic product. The Commission first
raised its concerns about the telecoms tax in March last year.
France and Spain have been referred to the ECJ over similar
one-off telecoms taxes.
Telecoms operators in Hungary affected by the tax include
Magyar Telekom - a unit of Deutsche Telekom
- Telenor and Vodafone.
