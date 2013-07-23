* Commission decision reinforces position of Hungarian prime
minister
* Relations between Brussels and Budapest hit low ebb
BRUSSELS, July 23 The European Commission has
dropped legal action against Hungary's special tax on the
telecoms sector, one of a battery of measures that stoked
annoyance in Brussels over the prime minister's unorthodox
economic policies.
The announcement on Tuesday by the European Union's
executive, which is in charge of policing EU law, draws a line
under a dispute with Budapest over a levy that was one of Viktor
Orban's 2010 package of so-called crisis taxes.
It comes at a time when relations between Budapest and
Brussels have reached a low ebb, with many officials working in
the bloc's administration frustrated by the tactics used by
Hungary and its leader to push through contested reforms.
The European Commission had asked Hungary to abolish its
special tax on telecom operators, believing it broke EU law. It
was prompted to abandon this action, however, by an unfavourable
ruling from the EU Court of Justice in a similar case involving
France.
If a court judgment had gone against it, Hungary might have
had to pay back millions of euros in telecommunications
revenues.
The decision to back down will reinforce Orban's unorthodox
policies that have included Europe's highest bank tax and
renationalising billions of euros worth of private pension fund
assets.
Central Europe's most indebted nation was pulled back from
the brink of bankruptcy with a 20 billion euro rescue package
from the IMF and the European Union amid the global crisis.
Shortly after taking office in 2010, Orban abruptly ended
that programme, initiating a campaign that included the bank tax
and other levies on business.
Major telecommunications companies active in Hungary include
Magyar Telekom, a unit of Germany's Deutsche Telekom
AG, as well as local arms of Britain's Vodafone Group
Plc and Norway's Telenor ASA.