BRUSSELS Nov 4 A Hungarian advertisement tax breached EU rules, EU state aid regulators said on Friday and ordered authorities to recover the tax from companies that benefited unfairly from the levy.

The scheme, amended and implemented in July last year after the European Commission told Hungary to suspend it following an investigation, se6ts progressive rates based on turnover, ranging from 0 percent to 5.3 percent.

The EU executive said the new rates still grant a selective advantage to certain companies, favouring companies that did not make a profit in 2013 by allowing them to pay less tax.

"The precise amounts of tax to be recovered from each company, if any, must now be determined by the Hungarian authorities on the basis of the methodology established in the Commission decision," the Commission said in a statement. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Alissa de Carbonnel)