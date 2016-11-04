BUDAPEST Nov 4 Hungary's government will keep
an advertisement tax despite an European Commission ruling which
said the tax breached EU rules, the Hungarian economy ministry
said in a statement on Friday.
EU state aid regulators ordered Hungarian authorities to
recover the tax -- a percentage levy based on revenue - from
companies that benefited unfairly from the levy.
"The European Commission's ruling not only violates member
state sovereignty in taxation and EU law, but is also
discriminatory against Hungary," the ministry said.
"The government will stick with the current rules of the
advertisement tax."
(Reporting by Krisztina Than Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)