BUDAPEST Nov 4 Hungary's government will keep an advertisement tax despite an European Commission ruling which said the tax breached EU rules, the Hungarian economy ministry said in a statement on Friday.

EU state aid regulators ordered Hungarian authorities to recover the tax -- a percentage levy based on revenue - from companies that benefited unfairly from the levy.

"The European Commission's ruling not only violates member state sovereignty in taxation and EU law, but is also discriminatory against Hungary," the ministry said.

"The government will stick with the current rules of the advertisement tax." (Reporting by Krisztina Than Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)