BRIEF-Alliance Financial Group posts qtrly net profit of 129.7 mln rgt
* year ago, qtrly net profit 135.6 million rgt, qtrly revenue 361.2 million rgt
BRUSSELS Dec 5 EU competition regulators cleared a 1.5-billion-euro ($1.96 billion) emergency capital injection for Hypo Alpe Adria on Wednesday, on condition the Austrian state bank divests assets and closes nonviable operations.
The European Commission said Hypo, which was nationalised in 2009 to avoid a collapse which could have affected central Europe, needed the aid to comply with regulatory equity ratios by the end of the year.
"Austria now urgently needs to present a comprehensive plan for divesting the operative parts of the bank and winding down the nonviable rest," EU Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia said in a statement.
The EU competition authority said the bank will need to modify its restructuring plan within two months to include asset sales.
Hypo's latest bailout includes a 500-million-euro capital increase in the form of shares, and a state guarantee on subordinated Tier-2 capital instruments with a nominal value of 1 billion euros.
The bank has been running down some units and selling operations in southeastern Europe, Austria and Italy to get back on track, but difficult markets have slowed the process.
Repeated injections of taxpayer money into Hypo and other nationalised banks is making it difficult for Austria to lower its state budget deficit below the EU target ceiling of 3 percent of GDP. This year's forecast is set to be at least 3.1 percent.
($1 = 0.7642 euros) (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Rex Merrifield)
SEOUL, Feb 22 South Korea's central bank held the smallest amount of foreign exchange currency forward positions last year since end-2012, data from the International Monetary Fund showed, in a sign the bank may have intervened less to weaken the won for trade competitiveness.
* HY profit attributable HK$ 4.34 billion versus HK$3.30 billion