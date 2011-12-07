BRUSSELS Dec 7 EU antitrust regulators are set to accept concessions offered by International Business Machines Corp and end an antitrust investigation, averting a possible fine, this month, two sources familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

The U.S. information technology hardware company offered in September to provide certain spare parts and technical information to other companies which use its mainframe hardware and software.

The European Commission agreed to the concessions after IBM made some minor changes after testing these on the market, one of the sources said. The decision could be announced as early as next week. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee)