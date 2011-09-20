BRUSSELS, Sept 20 International Business
Machines Corp (IBM) (IBM.N) has offered concessions to settle an
investigation by EU antitrust regulators, the European
Commission's daily journal showed on Tuesday.
"IBM does not agree with the Commission's preliminary
assessment. It has nevertheless offered commitments... to meet
the Commission's competition concerns," the EU's executive
Commission said in the journal.
IBM offered to provide certain spare parts and technical
information to other companies which maintain its mainframe
hardware and software under reasonable and non-discriminatory
terms and conditions, said the Commission, which acts as
competition regulator in the 27-member EU.
EU regulators, who opened a probe into IBM in July last
year, said third parties now had a month to comment on the
proposals.
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee, editing by Rex Merrifield)