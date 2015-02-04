(Repeats with no changes to text)

BRUSSELS Feb 4 European Union antitrust regulators handed down a 14.9-million-euro ($17.07 million) fine to ICAP, the world's biggest interdealer broker, for taking part in several yen interest rate derivatives cartels.

The sanction is the latest by the European Commission against rate rigging in the financial services sector. ($1 = 0.8729 euros) (Reporting By Foo Yun Chee, editing by Philip Blenkinsop)