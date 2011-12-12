* More work needed in financial and budgetary policy

BRUSSELS Dec 12 Iceland took a step forward in its EU accession negotiations on Monday with ministers approving the provisional completion of talks on four more policy areas, an EU statement said.

The 27-nation EU also opened talks in one more of the 35 policy "chapters" on which negotiations must be completed to bring Iceland's national legislation into line with EU law and make it eligible to join the bloc.

The progress on Monday means Iceland has now provisionally completed negotiations in eight policy areas, and opened talks in three others.

The chapters completed on Monday covered Company Law; Enterprise and Industry; Trans-European Networks -- concerning infrastructure -- and Judiciary and Fundamental Rights. Iceland provisionally completed talks on Free Movement of Workers and Intellectual Property Law on Oct. 19.

Iceland also opened talks on Financial and Budgetary Provisions on Monday, but an EU statement said further progress was needed in strengthening its administrative capacity before this chapter could be provisionally closed.

"Today's meeting marked another significant step forward in the negotiations with Iceland and the EU commended Iceland for the progress it has made this year," the statement said.

The island nation of 320,000 people started negotiations on its EU accession bid in June.

Iceland comes to the talks well prepared, because it already belongs to European zones that allow for free trade and unrestricted travel, setting it apart from EU hopefuls in the western Balkans, which need to make more fundamental and far-reaching reforms to qualify.

The process could, however, still take years and Iceland faces possible difficulties over its debts as well as fishing quotas and access for foreign investors to the country's markets.

For decades, Iceland rejected the possibility of joining the European Union and applied only in 2009, seeking the stability of membership when the global financial crisis crushed its banking system.

But popular enthusiasm for the move was hit by a row with Britain and the Netherlands over debts linked to the banking collapse.

Disputes over fishing issues still have to be resolved, with Iceland angering Brussels by raising its mackerel catch to cash in on an increase in stocks in its waters. The EU has threatened to block Icelandic boats from using EU ports, in retaliation. (Reporting by David Brunnstrom; editing by Rex Merrifield)