BRUSSELS Oct 6 The summit meeting of European heads of government later this month will likely not produce any big resolution, Finland's prime minister said on Thursday - adding that he thought that would be a good thing.

The European Council will meet on October 17 and 18 amid anxiety that Greece's debt crisis might lead to a banking crisis and plunge the continent into recession.

But the meeting was unlikely come up with a solution for Europe's financial problems, Jyrki Katainen told a small group of reporters during a visit to Brussels.

"I don't expect big decisions," he said. "It's always good if the European council does not take big decisions if not necessary."

Instead, he said it was the job of financial officials to come up with remedies for the current anxiety over sovereign debt and its knock-on effects on banks. In particular, they should "ring-fence" countries that are basically healthy but that are suffering from the financial uncertainty.

"This is the big issue that does not need immediate decisions by heads of government," he said. "But we have to prepare ourselves.for safeguarding the banking sector and ring-fencing the other countries in order avoid overlapping contagion."

Katainen was talking the day after German chancellor Angela Merkel said her government would help recapitalize banks if needed. Katainen said that, in general, governments should help out their national financial institutions before recourse to the temporary financial safety net, the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF).

"We think that in principle it's always right that an individual government is responsible for its own financial institutions," he said. The EFSF "must be as a lender of last resort. I don't know any reason why the EFSF should be used before government."

Finland recently gained a reputation for harshness in Europe, after it demanded collateral as a condition for participation in the EFSF. And Finland opposed the entry of Bulgaria and Romania to the Schengen zone in which internal borders have been scrapped.

Katainen said these stances came from Finns' sense of fairness, and "some frustration that everybody hasn't followed the rules or fulfilled all the criteria in various policy sectors."

"We would like to see a stronger EU, a more integrated EU and we would like to see a rule-based EU," he said. "According to opinion polls, Finnish citizens are very much in favour of the EU, and they are very much in favour of Europe and the government is pro European." (Reporting By Sebastian Moffett; editing by Ron Askew)