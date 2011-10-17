For news and data on the European Union, double-click on the codes in brackets.
LATEST NEWS ON EU ECONOMY, FINANCE AND BUSINESS
17/10 Berlin dampens summit hopes, banks under pressure
17/10 German fin min warns summit won't bury euro crisis
17/10 EU to mull three-pronged plan for banks - sources
17/10 Greece heads for standstill before austerity vote
16/10 Greek debt write-down must be higher-German finmin
15/10 G20 tells euro zone to fix debt crisis in eight days
12/10 Italian turmoil haunts euro zone before summit
12/10 EU Commission calls for action on Greece and banks
12/10 EU reform plans target greener, fairer farm subsidies
12/10 Greek tax inspectors to strike, protests spread
12/10 Greece in talks to ease debt burden- PM
12/10 EU's Rehn says Europe can avoid calamity
12/10 Slovak parties scramble for quick deal on EFSF
12/10 Euro zone Aug output much stronger than expected
12/10 Greece's deficit still growing after tax moves
12/10 Juncker lists 10 steps to stem euro zone crisis
11/10 Slovakia blocks euro rescue fund; loan buys Greece time
11/10 EFSF brings down Slovak govt but still set to pass
11/10 PREVIEW-EU to target new threats in farm policy shake-up
11/10 Greece to get loan, Trichet says crisis systemic
11/10 Euro zone member Estonia picks new c.bank chief
11/10 Lenders give lukewarm approval to Greek aid ID:nL5E7LB1YM]
11/10 Slovak finmin sees EFSF approved by end of week
11/10 EU says Tymoshenko sentence could hit Ukraine ties
11/10 Trichet sees systemic threat, wants Europe banks
11/10 Europe hits banks with tougher capital test
11/10 German banks reject blanket recapitalisations -TV
11/10 EU sets out tough rules on medicines information
11/10 Dutch finmin wants tough stance for euro zone - FT
EURO ZONE ANALYSIS
17/10 Euro zone eyes yet another "comprehensive strategy"
13/10 Greek debt enters Argentina-style twilight zone
06/10 Trichet leaves ECB, and opinion, divided
05/10 Europe wakes up to need for bank aid plan
05/10 Depression back in mainstream lexicon
03/10 Despair and resignation in Greece as more pain
03/10 Europe's leaders weakened when bold action needed
28/09 Europe's state of disunion hinges on sovereignty
25/09 Time running out for EU to halt debt crisis
22/09 Spain still struggling as focus turns on Italy
21/09 Planning for Greek debt default gathering pace?
20/09 UK Eurosceptics see opportunity in euro crisis
19/09 Beyond the gloom, reforms bode well for growth
EURO ZONE BACKGROUND
25/09 SCENARIOS-How euro zone can get more bang for bailout
27/09 FACTBOX-Greece's struggle with EU/IMF targets
20/09 Q&A-How did the euro zone get into its debt mess?
19/09 FACTBOX-EU's bulging financial regulation in-tray
15/09 FACTBOX-Hurdles to changing euro rescue fund, euro bonds
15/09 Q+A-Can euro bonds solve Europe's debt crisis?
FINANCIAL REGULATION
10/10 Basel, FSB say bank buffer worth small economic hit
10/10 UK not against financial transaction tax-Osborne
04/10 Britain backs down in row over derivatives rules
22/09 G20 to commit to bank liquidity, funding-source
22/09 French official says banks to be recapitalised -FT
20/09 EU draft commodity rules may confuse -FOA
13/09 EU watchdog to study "empty voting" at meetings
13/09 EU lawmakers give backing to auditing shake-up
13/09 Draft EU commodity rules seen not strict enough
13/09 EU insurance watchdog monitoring markets, exposures
12/09 ECB's Orphanides says European banks are well capitalised
TRADE/CLIMATE/COMPETITION/ENERGY/AGRICULTURE/TRANSPORT
14/10 Durban target is to get Kyoto deal within 5 years
11/10 Biotech firms warn EU over pace of GM crop approvals
11/10 EU seeks powers to speed up energy pipes, power grids
10/10 EU excludes OTC in D.Boerse/NYSE review - sources
10/10 EU sets conditions for signing up to Kyoto II
05/10 Europe proposes including oil sands in green fuel law
04/10 EU wants to put Canada oil sands in green fuel law
04/10 Canada concerned by news of EU oilsands move
04/10 EU approves including tar sands in fuel
04/10 EU to object to D.Boerse/NYSE deal -sources
03/10 Putin says Russia closely watching EU Gazprom raids
03/10 EU's Kroes takes on telcos to spur fibre investment
EU ENLARGEMENT/FOREIGN AFFAIRS/SECURITY/DEVELOPMENT
12/10 Serbia wins qualified EU invite, Turkey criticised
12/10 Turkey says full EU membership remains only goal
11/10 Serbia nears EU candidate status, no talks yet
11/10 EU Commission wants entry talks with Montenegro
10/10 Netanyahu tells Ashton happy to meet Abbas
10/10 Israel accepts EU invitation to meet Palestinians
10/10 Clashes kill 31 in Syria, EU hails opposition body
05/10 EU moves towards further sanctions on Syria, Iran
01/10 Libya endgame carries new risks for NATO
30/09 US Europe commander says troop cut call "shortsighted"
29/09 Russia, Europeans seek compromise UN Syria draft
27/09 Serbia may win EU candidate status, no talks yet
22/09 EU states must respect asylum seekers' rights-court
22/09 EU judge puts Kosovo MP under house arrest
22/09 Emerging powers could give more aid -EU official
19/09 EU Commission wants Turkey, Cyprus to show restraint
SPECIAL REPORTS/FEATURES
06/10 A fight for the soul of the ECB
05/10 Europe's debilitating deja vu
12/09 Ireland debates the limits of austerity
12/09 New generations in Europe tipping into homelessness
13/07 Bailout fatigue forces Germany to hear the sceptics
30/03 Should the world be more like Belgium?
23/03 EU struggles with being open about being open
18/03 How lobbyists rewrite Europe's laws
COLUMNS & OPINION
12/10 EU must take long look at bio-energy CO2 emissions
28/09 Europe's political left needs aggiornamento
27/09 ECB must become euro zone's lender of last resort
26/09 Europe can protect itself against a Greek default
22/09 EU bank firefighters have fewer options than 2008
22/09 Greece shouldn't put austerity to a vote
21/09 ECB must give bank sickness long-term cure
