LATEST NEWS ON EU ECONOMY, FINANCE AND BUSINESS 18/10 French credit review threatens euro zone rescues 18/10 German investor morale hits near 3-yr low on euro worry 18/10 France says rating safe despite Moody's warning 18/10 Greece braces for shutdown as austerity vote nears 18/10 Plan for leveraging euro zone bailout fund takes shape 18/10 Euro zone pushing for tougher policing of Greece 18/10 EU Commission: no plan to take over Greek administration 18/10 EU postpones meeting Ukraine leader due to Tymoshenko 18/10 EU court bars stem cell patents when embryos destroyed 17/10 Berlin dampens summit hopes, banks under pressure 17/10 German fin min warns summit won't bury euro crisis 17/10 EU to mull three-pronged plan for banks - sources 17/10 Greece heads for standstill before austerity vote 16/10 Greek debt write-down must be higher-German finmin 15/10 G20 tells euro zone to fix debt crisis in eight days 12/10 Italian turmoil haunts euro zone before summit 12/10 EU Commission calls for action on Greece and banks 12/10 EU reform plans target greener, fairer farm subsidies 12/10 Greek tax inspectors to strike, protests spread 12/10 Greece in talks to ease debt burden- PM 12/10 EU's Rehn says Europe can avoid calamity 12/10 Slovak parties scramble for quick deal on EFSF 12/10 Euro zone Aug output much stronger than expected 12/10 Greece's deficit still growing after tax moves 12/10 Juncker lists 10 steps to stem euro zone crisis 11/10 Slovakia blocks euro rescue fund; loan buys Greece time 11/10 EFSF brings down Slovak govt but still set to pass

EURO ZONE ANALYSIS 17/10 Euro zone eyes yet another "comprehensive strategy" 13/10 Greek debt enters Argentina-style twilight zone 06/10 Trichet leaves ECB, and opinion, divided 05/10 Europe wakes up to need for bank aid plan 05/10 Depression back in mainstream lexicon 03/10 Despair and resignation in Greece as more pain 03/10 Europe's leaders weakened when bold action needed 28/09 Europe's state of disunion hinges on sovereignty 25/09 Time running out for EU to halt debt crisis 22/09 Spain still struggling as focus turns on Italy 21/09 Planning for Greek debt default gathering pace? 20/09 UK Eurosceptics see opportunity in euro crisis 19/09 Beyond the gloom, reforms bode well for growth

EURO ZONE BACKGROUND 25/09 SCENARIOS-How euro zone can get more bang for bailout 27/09 FACTBOX-Greece's struggle with EU/IMF targets 25/09 SCENARIOS-How euro zone can get more bang for bailout 20/09 Q&A-How did the euro zone get into its debt mess? 19/09 FACTBOX-EU's bulging financial regulation in-tray 15/09 FACTBOX-Hurdles to changing euro rescue fund, euro bonds 15/09 Q+A-Can euro bonds solve Europe's debt crisis?

FINANCIAL REGULATION 10/10 Basel, FSB say bank buffer worth small economic hit 10/10 UK not against financial transaction tax-Osborne 04/10 Britain backs down in row over derivatives rules 22/09 G20 to commit to bank liquidity, funding-source 22/09 French official says banks to be recapitalised -FT 20/09 EU draft commodity rules may confuse -FOA 13/09 EU watchdog to study "empty voting" at meetings 13/09 EU lawmakers give backing to auditing shake-up 13/09 Draft EU commodity rules seen not strict enough 13/09 EU insurance watchdog monitoring markets, exposures 12/09 ECB's Orphanides says European banks are well capitalised

TRADE/CLIMATE/COMPETITION/ENERGY/AGRICULTURE/TRANSPORT 14/10 Durban target is to get Kyoto deal within 5 years 11/10 Biotech firms warn EU over pace of GM crop approvals 11/10 EU seeks powers to speed up energy pipes, power grids 10/10 EU excludes OTC in D.Boerse/NYSE review - sources 10/10 EU sets conditions for signing up to Kyoto II 05/10 Europe proposes including oil sands in green fuel law 04/10 EU wants to put Canada oil sands in green fuel law 04/10 Canada concerned by news of EU oilsands move 04/10 EU approves including tar sands in fuel 04/10 EU to object to D.Boerse/NYSE deal -sources 03/10 Putin says Russia closely watching EU Gazprom raids 03/10 EU's Kroes takes on telcos to spur fibre investment

EU ENLARGEMENT/FOREIGN AFFAIRS/SECURITY/DEVELOPMENT 18/10 EU postpones meeting with Ukraine leader over Tymoshenko 17/11 Quartet to hold separate talks with Mideast parties 12/10 Serbia wins qualified EU invite, Turkey criticised 12/10 Turkey says full EU membership remains only goal 11/10 Serbia nears EU candidate status, no talks yet 11/10 EU Commission wants entry talks with Montenegro 10/10 Netanyahu tells Ashton happy to meet Abbas 10/10 Israel accepts EU invitation to meet Palestinians 10/10 Clashes kill 31 in Syria, EU hails opposition body 05/10 EU moves towards further sanctions on Syria, Iran 01/10 Libya endgame carries new risks for NATO 30/09 US Europe commander says troop cut call "shortsighted" 29/09 Russia, Europeans seek compromise UN Syria draft 27/09 Serbia may win EU candidate status, no talks yet 22/09 EU states must respect asylum seekers' rights-court 22/09 EU judge puts Kosovo MP under house arrest 22/09 Emerging powers could give more aid -EU official 19/09 EU Commission wants Turkey, Cyprus to show restraint

SPECIAL REPORTS/FEATURES 18/10 Greek debt? We've seen it all before, Bavaria says 06/10 A fight for the soul of the ECB 05/10 Europe's debilitating deja vu 12/09 Ireland debates the limits of austerity 12/09 New generations in Europe tipping into homelessness 13/07 Bailout fatigue forces Germany to hear the sceptics 30/03 Should the world be more like Belgium? 23/03 EU struggles with being open about being open 18/03 How lobbyists rewrite Europe's laws

COLUMNS & OPINION 12/10 EU must take long look at bio-energy CO2 emissions 28/09 Europe's political left needs aggiornamento 27/09 ECB must become euro zone's lender of last resort 26/09 Europe can protect itself against a Greek default 22/09 EU bank firefighters have fewer options than 2008 22/09 Greece shouldn't put austerity to a vote 21/09 ECB must give bank sickness long-term cure

