LATEST NEWS ON EU ECONOMY, FINANCE AND BUSINESS
23/10 EU leaders meet on debt crisis, hope for Wednesday deal
23/10 French PM-EU ready for decisive measures on debt crisis
22/10 EU frames bank capital deal, Spain, Italy under pressure
22/10 EU seeks to break deadlock over bolstering banks
21/10 Euro zone finmins approve next tranche of Greek aid
21/10 Merkel rebuffs Sarkozy on euro zone solution
21/10 Merkel split summit for OK from powerful MPs
21/10 Italy, Spain in focus as euro zone works on rescue fund
20/10 Some in euro zone seek more aggressive Greek debt cuts
20/10 IMF and EU at odds over Greek debt sustainability
20/10 Greece faces key austerity vote, more strikes
19/10 Sarkozy says euro zone talks stuck on bailout fund
19/10 WTO's Lamy launches new idea on Doha talks
19/10 EU hearing on D.Boerse, NYSE Euronext deal
19/10 No gas supply impact from EU-Kiev tension-EU's
19/10 EU unveils 50 billion euro infrastructure growth plan
19/10 EU raids banks in lending rates probe
19/10 Violent anti-austerity protests grip Greek capital
19/10 EU's Ashton condemns attack on Turkish soldiers
19/10 Italy's president attacks Berlusconi over delays
19/10 Portugal unions to hold general strike on Nov 24
19/10 Spain downgrade adds pressure, Merkel & Sarkozy to talk
EURO ZONE ANALYSIS
21/10 Euro plan spat reveals Franco-German strains
21/10 Shooting the ratings agency messenger
21/10 Greek PM clings to power, tries to dodge snap polls
17/10 Euro zone eyes yet another "comprehensive strategy"
13/10 Greek debt enters Argentina-style twilight zone
06/10 Trichet leaves ECB, and opinion, divided
05/10 Europe wakes up to need for bank aid plan
05/10 Depression back in mainstream lexicon
03/10 Despair and resignation in Greece as more pain
03/10 Europe's leaders weakened when bold action needed
28/09 Europe's state of disunion hinges on sovereignty
25/09 Time running out for EU to halt debt crisis
22/09 Spain still struggling as focus turns on Italy
21/09 Planning for Greek debt default gathering pace?
EURO ZONE BACKGROUND
20/10 FACTBOX-EU proposes reform of securities markets
25/09 SCENARIOS-How euro zone can get more bang for bailout
27/09 FACTBOX-Greece's struggle with EU/IMF targets
25/09 SCENARIOS-How euro zone can get more bang for bailout
20/09 Q&A-How did the euro zone get into its debt mess?
19/09 FACTBOX-EU's bulging financial regulation in-tray
15/09 FACTBOX-Hurdles to changing euro rescue fund, euro bonds
15/09 Q+A-Can euro bonds solve Europe's debt crisis?
FINANCIAL REGULATION
20/10 Watchdogs to keep closer eye on ultra-fast trading
20/10 EU may seek power to stop ratings of crisis states
10/10 Basel, FSB say bank buffer worth small economic hit
10/10 UK not against financial transaction tax-Osborne
04/10 Britain backs down in row over derivatives rules
22/09 G20 to commit to bank liquidity, funding-source
22/09 French official says banks to be recapitalised -FT
20/09 EU draft commodity rules may confuse -FOA
13/09 EU watchdog to study "empty voting" at meetings
13/09 EU lawmakers give backing to auditing shake-up
13/09 Draft EU commodity rules seen not strict enough
13/09 EU insurance watchdog monitoring markets, exposures
TRADE/CLIMATE/COMPETITION/ENERGY/AGRICULTURE/TRANSPORT
21/10 EU extends review of D.Boerse, NYSE deal
21/10 EU regulator probes J&J, Novartis generic drug deals
21/10 EU, Moscow in deal on Russia joining WTO -EU trade chief
21/10 Alberta: EU oil sands ranking a threat to trade
21/10 EU-China summit postponed from Oct.25 -- EU official
21/10 EU says can defend Canada oil sands plan at WTO -letter
19/10 Asahi Glass, Nippon Electric, Schott get EU cartel fines
18/10 EU court bars stem cell patents when embryos destroyed
18/10 Biofuels growth stifled by EU policy delays -BP
14/10 Durban target is to get Kyoto deal within 5 years
12/10 EU reform plans target greener, fairer farm subsidies
11/10 Biotech firms warn EU over pace of GM crop approvals
11/10 EU seeks powers to speed up energy pipes, power grids
10/10 EU excludes OTC in D.Boerse/NYSE review - sources
10/10 EU sets conditions for signing up to Kyoto II
05/10 Europe proposes including oil sands in green fuel law
EU ENLARGEMENT/FOREIGN AFFAIRS/SECURITY/DEVELOPMENT
21/10 Iran nuclear talks could resume soon - EU's Ashton
21/10 EU likely to halt development aid to emerging states
18/10 EU calls off Ukraine meeting over Tymoshenko jailing
17/11 Quartet to hold separate talks with Mideast parties
12/10 Serbia wins qualified EU invite, Turkey criticised
12/10 Turkey says full EU membership remains only goal
11/10 Serbia nears EU candidate status, no talks yet
11/10 EU Commission wants entry talks with Montenegro
10/10 Netanyahu tells Ashton happy to meet Abbas
10/10 Israel accepts EU invitation to meet Palestinians
10/10 Clashes kill 31 in Syria, EU hails opposition body
05/10 EU moves towards further sanctions on Syria, Iran
01/10 Libya endgame carries new risks for NATO
SPECIAL REPORTS/FEATURES
21/10 Europe launches its bid to compete with U.S. GPS system
18/10 Greek debt? We've seen it all before, Bavaria says
06/10 A fight for the soul of the ECB
05/10 Europe's debilitating deja vu
12/09 Ireland debates the limits of austerity
12/09 New generations in Europe tipping into homelessness
13/07 Bailout fatigue forces Germany to hear the sceptics
30/03 Should the world be more like Belgium?
23/03 EU struggles with being open about being open
18/03 How lobbyists rewrite Europe's laws
COLUMNS & OPINION
12/10 EU must take long look at bio-energy CO2 emissions
28/09 Europe's political left needs aggiornamento
27/09 ECB must become euro zone's lender of last resort
26/09 Europe can protect itself against a Greek default
22/09 EU bank firefighters have fewer options than 2008
22/09 Greece shouldn't put austerity to a vote
21/09 ECB must give bank sickness long-term cure
