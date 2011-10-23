For news and data on the European Union, double-click on the codes in brackets.

LATEST NEWS ON EU ECONOMY, FINANCE AND BUSINESS 23/10 EU leaders meet on debt crisis, hope for Wednesday deal 23/10 French PM-EU ready for decisive measures on debt crisis 22/10 EU frames bank capital deal, Spain, Italy under pressure 22/10 EU seeks to break deadlock over bolstering banks 21/10 Euro zone finmins approve next tranche of Greek aid 21/10 Merkel rebuffs Sarkozy on euro zone solution 21/10 Merkel split summit for OK from powerful MPs 21/10 Italy, Spain in focus as euro zone works on rescue fund 20/10 Some in euro zone seek more aggressive Greek debt cuts 20/10 IMF and EU at odds over Greek debt sustainability 20/10 Greece faces key austerity vote, more strikes 19/10 Sarkozy says euro zone talks stuck on bailout fund 19/10 WTO's Lamy launches new idea on Doha talks 19/10 EU hearing on D.Boerse, NYSE Euronext deal 19/10 No gas supply impact from EU-Kiev tension-EU's 19/10 EU unveils 50 billion euro infrastructure growth plan 19/10 EU raids banks in lending rates probe 19/10 Violent anti-austerity protests grip Greek capital 19/10 EU's Ashton condemns attack on Turkish soldiers 19/10 Italy's president attacks Berlusconi over delays 19/10 Portugal unions to hold general strike on Nov 24 19/10 Spain downgrade adds pressure, Merkel & Sarkozy to talk

EURO ZONE ANALYSIS 21/10 Euro plan spat reveals Franco-German strains 21/10 Shooting the ratings agency messenger 21/10 Greek PM clings to power, tries to dodge snap polls 17/10 Euro zone eyes yet another "comprehensive strategy" 13/10 Greek debt enters Argentina-style twilight zone 06/10 Trichet leaves ECB, and opinion, divided 05/10 Europe wakes up to need for bank aid plan 05/10 Depression back in mainstream lexicon 03/10 Despair and resignation in Greece as more pain 03/10 Europe's leaders weakened when bold action needed 28/09 Europe's state of disunion hinges on sovereignty 25/09 Time running out for EU to halt debt crisis 22/09 Spain still struggling as focus turns on Italy 21/09 Planning for Greek debt default gathering pace?

EURO ZONE BACKGROUND 20/10 FACTBOX-EU proposes reform of securities markets 25/09 SCENARIOS-How euro zone can get more bang for bailout 27/09 FACTBOX-Greece's struggle with EU/IMF targets 25/09 SCENARIOS-How euro zone can get more bang for bailout 20/09 Q&A-How did the euro zone get into its debt mess? 19/09 FACTBOX-EU's bulging financial regulation in-tray 15/09 FACTBOX-Hurdles to changing euro rescue fund, euro bonds 15/09 Q+A-Can euro bonds solve Europe's debt crisis?

FINANCIAL REGULATION 20/10 Watchdogs to keep closer eye on ultra-fast trading 20/10 EU may seek power to stop ratings of crisis states 10/10 Basel, FSB say bank buffer worth small economic hit 10/10 UK not against financial transaction tax-Osborne 04/10 Britain backs down in row over derivatives rules 22/09 G20 to commit to bank liquidity, funding-source 22/09 French official says banks to be recapitalised -FT 20/09 EU draft commodity rules may confuse -FOA 13/09 EU watchdog to study "empty voting" at meetings 13/09 EU lawmakers give backing to auditing shake-up 13/09 Draft EU commodity rules seen not strict enough 13/09 EU insurance watchdog monitoring markets, exposures

TRADE/CLIMATE/COMPETITION/ENERGY/AGRICULTURE/TRANSPORT 21/10 EU extends review of D.Boerse, NYSE deal 21/10 EU regulator probes J&J, Novartis generic drug deals 21/10 EU, Moscow in deal on Russia joining WTO -EU trade chief 21/10 Alberta: EU oil sands ranking a threat to trade 21/10 EU-China summit postponed from Oct.25 -- EU official 21/10 EU says can defend Canada oil sands plan at WTO -letter 19/10 Asahi Glass, Nippon Electric, Schott get EU cartel fines 18/10 EU court bars stem cell patents when embryos destroyed 18/10 Biofuels growth stifled by EU policy delays -BP 14/10 Durban target is to get Kyoto deal within 5 years 12/10 EU reform plans target greener, fairer farm subsidies 11/10 Biotech firms warn EU over pace of GM crop approvals 11/10 EU seeks powers to speed up energy pipes, power grids 10/10 EU excludes OTC in D.Boerse/NYSE review - sources 10/10 EU sets conditions for signing up to Kyoto II 05/10 Europe proposes including oil sands in green fuel law

EU ENLARGEMENT/FOREIGN AFFAIRS/SECURITY/DEVELOPMENT 21/10 Iran nuclear talks could resume soon - EU's Ashton 21/10 EU likely to halt development aid to emerging states 18/10 EU calls off Ukraine meeting over Tymoshenko jailing 17/11 Quartet to hold separate talks with Mideast parties 12/10 Serbia wins qualified EU invite, Turkey criticised 12/10 Turkey says full EU membership remains only goal 11/10 Serbia nears EU candidate status, no talks yet 11/10 EU Commission wants entry talks with Montenegro 10/10 Netanyahu tells Ashton happy to meet Abbas 10/10 Israel accepts EU invitation to meet Palestinians 10/10 Clashes kill 31 in Syria, EU hails opposition body 05/10 EU moves towards further sanctions on Syria, Iran 01/10 Libya endgame carries new risks for NATO

SPECIAL REPORTS/FEATURES 21/10 Europe launches its bid to compete with U.S. GPS system 18/10 Greek debt? We've seen it all before, Bavaria says 06/10 A fight for the soul of the ECB 05/10 Europe's debilitating deja vu 12/09 Ireland debates the limits of austerity 12/09 New generations in Europe tipping into homelessness 13/07 Bailout fatigue forces Germany to hear the sceptics 30/03 Should the world be more like Belgium? 23/03 EU struggles with being open about being open 18/03 How lobbyists rewrite Europe's laws

COLUMNS & OPINION 12/10 EU must take long look at bio-energy CO2 emissions 28/09 Europe's political left needs aggiornamento 27/09 ECB must become euro zone's lender of last resort 26/09 Europe can protect itself against a Greek default 22/09 EU bank firefighters have fewer options than 2008 22/09 Greece shouldn't put austerity to a vote 21/09 ECB must give bank sickness long-term cure

