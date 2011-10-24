For news and data on the European Union, double-click on the codes in brackets.

LATEST NEWS ON EU ECONOMY, FINANCE AND BUSINESS 24/10 China urges EU to reach debt deal without delay 24/10 Europeans must stop dithering, Australia PM says 24/10 UK's Cameron faces party rebellion over Europe 24/10 BoE's Broadbent warns of risks from eurozone fallout -FT 23/10 Sarkozy yields on ECB crisis role, pressure on Italy 23/10 Berlusconi urges Bini Smaghi not to worsen French ties 23/10 Greek PM says debt must be lowered, banks to share pain 23/10 IMF's Lagarde: Progress made in crisis talks, more to do 23/10 Cutting Greek debt must be voluntary - Greek official 23/10 EU nations must run own debt risk -Hungary PM 23/10 France seeks to sway German veto on ECB bailout role 23/10 EU Juncker criticises Germany for slow move on crisis 23/10 French PM-EU ready for decisive measures on debt crisis 23/10 Bundesbank head warns Greek haircut could be dangerous 22/10 EU frames bank capital deal, Spain, Italy under pressure 22/10 Greek PM adviser Papademos: deep haircut entails risks

EURO ZONE ANALYSIS 21/10 Euro plan spat reveals Franco-German strains 21/10 Shooting the ratings agency messenger 21/10 Greek PM clings to power, tries to dodge snap polls 17/10 Euro zone eyes yet another "comprehensive strategy" 13/10 Greek debt enters Argentina-style twilight zone 06/10 Trichet leaves ECB, and opinion, divided 05/10 Europe wakes up to need for bank aid plan 05/10 Depression back in mainstream lexicon 03/10 Despair and resignation in Greece as more pain 03/10 Europe's leaders weakened when bold action needed

EURO ZONE BACKGROUND 20/10 FACTBOX-EU proposes reform of securities markets 25/09 SCENARIOS-How euro zone can get more bang for bailout 27/09 FACTBOX-Greece's struggle with EU/IMF targets 25/09 SCENARIOS-How euro zone can get more bang for bailout 20/09 Q&A-How did the euro zone get into its debt mess? 19/09 FACTBOX-EU's bulging financial regulation in-tray 15/09 FACTBOX-Hurdles to changing euro rescue fund, euro bonds 15/09 Q+A-Can euro bonds solve Europe's debt crisis?

FINANCIAL REGULATION 23/10 EU bank plan may include aid pledged to bailout states 23/10 Germany, France come closer to EFSF leveraging deal 23/10 Euro zone mulls boosting EFSF insurance lever with IMF 23/10 Banks raise Greek haircut offer to 40% in talks -source 23/10 EU leaders examine guarantee schemes for banks -EU paper 20/10 Watchdogs to keep closer eye on ultra-fast trading 20/10 EU may seek power to stop ratings of crisis states 10/10 Basel, FSB say bank buffer worth small economic hit 10/10 UK not against financial transaction tax-Osborne 04/10 Britain backs down in row over derivatives rules

TRADE/CLIMATE/COMPETITION/ENERGY/AGRICULTURE/TRANSPORT 24/10 Russia-EU energy talks hit dead end - minister 23/10 Canada warns EU on oil sands ranking plan 21/10 EU extends review of D.Boerse, NYSE deal 21/10 EU regulator probes J&J, Novartis generic drug deals 21/10 EU, Moscow in deal on Russia joining WTO -EU trade chief 21/10 Alberta: EU oil sands ranking a threat to trade 21/10 EU-China summit postponed from Oct.25 -- EU official 21/10 EU says can defend Canada oil sands plan at WTO -letter 19/10 Asahi Glass, Nippon Electric, Schott get EU cartel fines 18/10 EU court bars stem cell patents when embryos destroyed 18/10 Biofuels growth stifled by EU policy delays -BP

EU ENLARGEMENT/FOREIGN AFFAIRS/SECURITY/DEVELOPMENT 23/10 EU leaders threaten Iran and Syria with more sanctions 23/10 EU leaders urge reconciliation in Libya, offer help 21/10 Iran nuclear talks could resume soon - EU's Ashton 21/10 EU likely to halt development aid to emerging states 18/10 EU calls off Ukraine meeting over Tymoshenko jailing 17/11 Quartet to hold separate talks with Mideast parties 12/10 Serbia wins qualified EU invite, Turkey criticised 12/10 Turkey says full EU membership remains only goal 11/10 Serbia nears EU candidate status, no talks yet 11/10 EU Commission wants entry talks with Montenegro 10/10 Netanyahu tells Ashton happy to meet Abbas

SPECIAL REPORTS/FEATURES 21/10 Europe launches its bid to compete with U.S. GPS system 18/10 Greek debt? We've seen it all before, Bavaria says 06/10 A fight for the soul of the ECB 05/10 Europe's debilitating deja vu 12/09 Ireland debates the limits of austerity 12/09 New generations in Europe tipping into homelessness 13/07 Bailout fatigue forces Germany to hear the sceptics 30/03 Should the world be more like Belgium? 23/03 EU struggles with being open about being open 18/03 How lobbyists rewrite Europe's laws

COLUMNS & OPINION 12/10 EU must take long look at bio-energy CO2 emissions 28/09 Europe's political left needs aggiornamento 27/09 ECB must become euro zone's lender of last resort 26/09 Europe can protect itself against a Greek default 22/09 EU bank firefighters have fewer options than 2008

