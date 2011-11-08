BRUSSELS Nov 8 The European Commission wants to allow more leeway for countries with trade surpluses than deficits when it monitors euro zone economic imbalances, seeking to calm German concerns that Berlin could be punished for its strong exports, a document showed.

The Commission proposal, discussed by EU finance ministers on Tuesday, includes a list of economic indicators and their values that would be used to signal if a euro zone economy has developed imbalances that could hurt the euro zone.

Such imbalances, like the lack of competitiveness of the Portuguese and Greek economies, the large Greek public debt, or the real estate bubbles seen in Ireland and Spain, were among the reasons that lead to the sovereign debt crisis.

Under the EU's new excessive imbalances procedure, if such imbalances exist in a euro zone country and it fails to address them despite requests from EU ministers, it would face a fine of 0.1 percent of GDP.

To establish if a country was getting into trouble, one of the indicators the Commission would look at its current account balance as a percent of gross domestic product.

A warning light will go on if the current account deficit is larger than 4 percent of GDP or if the current account surplus is higher than 6 percent, measured as a moving 3-year average, according to a paper presented to ministers on Tuesday.

Germany, Europe's biggest exporter, had a current account surplus of 6.6 percent in 2006, 7.6 percent in 2007, 6.7 in 2008 and 5.0 in 2009. The Commission estimates Germany's surplus was 5.1 percent in 2010, 4.7 percent this year and 4.6 percent in 2012, falling comfortably within the proposed limits.

Some countries and some members of the European Parliament had wanted the current account deficit and surplus thresholds to be the same value, which would make it difficult for Germany to meet the criteria.

Berlin, sometimes called "the China of Europe", has been criticised by some euro zone countries for excessive reliance on exports and not doing enough to boost its domestic demand, which would also help other EU countries sell more to Germany.

The Commission would also look at a country's net external debt, with the alert threshold at -35 percent of GDP. Private sector debt should not exceed 160 percent of GDP and public debt should be no higher than 60 percent.

To keep an eye on competitiveness, the Commission would monitor the development of a country's export market shares. If the export market share fell more than 6 percent over 5 years, it would be a warning sign.

To make sure wages do not rise too fast, nominal unit labour costs over 3 years should not rise more than 9 percent in euro zone countries or 12 percent in non-euro zone members.

To avoid fuelling asset bubbles, the Commission paper also proposes that credit flow to the private sector should not be higher than 15 percent of GDP and that house prices should not rise more than 6 percent year-on-year compared to a Eurostat consumption deflator.

Unemployment, measured as a 3-year moving average should not be higher than 10 percent of thee workforce.

Finally, the real effective exchange rate, based on inflation deflators and relative to 35 industrial countries, should not fall or rise more than 5 percent for the euro zone and 11 percent for non-euro zone countries over 3 years.

"The overall number of breaches, the severity of individual breaches as well as the combination of breaches potentially signalling broad base problems, will all be taken into account," the Commission paper said.

Based on an analysis of the indicators, the Commission will identify which countries are at risk of running imbalances and therefore need an in-depth review.

Once such an in-depth review is done, the country will receive recommendations on what it should do to address the problems. (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski; Editing by Luke Baker)